A local couple with strong ties to agriculture is investing in Lake Region State College’s new ag education center.

A local couple with strong ties to agriculture is investing in Lake Region State College’s new ag education center.

Arne and Kris Berg of Devils Lake donated $50,000 to LRSC’s agricultural education building that will be constructed on the college campus in the near future. Their gift provides a boost to the college’s fundraising goal for the building and gives Arne and Kris Berg the opportunity to name one of the classrooms in the building.

“We both grew up on a farm and have seen many changes through the years. There is a need to keep up with those changes and the LRSC Precision Ag program does that. We have outgrown the current Precision Ag building and this is a wonderful opportunity for all students going into any type of ag related industry and for the LRSC campus,” the Bergs said.

LRSC President Doug Darling said support from those who live and work within the agriculture industry showcases the need for the new ag education facility at the college. “Having the support of local residents and businesses is key to this campaign’s success. Arne and Kris have deep roots in the Lake Region and in agriculture. Their support of this project is greatly appreciated,” Darling said.

The 2019 North Dakota Legislature authorized construction of a new $3 million ag education building at LRSC. The legislation provided a direct appropriation of $1 million along with some matching fund opportunities and named the building for Curt and Annette Hofstad, long-time Lake Region residents and friends of LRSC. With a new ag building on the LRSC campus, students will have access to the trailblazing technology and education critically needed for careers in agriculture.

With LRSC’s own test field right outside the new building location, students will have real world experiences and graduate with knowledge from the classroom and field. The Precision Ag program at LRSC has continued to grow since starting classes in 2013. Recently, the ag program was ranked #10 by Precision Ag Institute in its top-20 list because of LRSC’s combination of Industry partners and hands on approach to instruction.

The excellent relationship with industry benefits students and employers. The Community College Foundation, which supports Lake Region State College, launched a capital campaign this spring to raise $1.5 million. The campaign, when combined with the state appropriation and other state match programs, will bring the college to its $3 million goal. Established in 1941, Lake Region State College is a comprehensive community college based in Devils Lake, ND.

LRSC offers education in a variety of career and technical programs and associate arts (transfer) degree for those planning to transfer and pursue a bachelor’s degree. The college offers its peace officer training program in Minot each spring, Grand Forks and Fargo each summer; its nursing program in Grand Forks and Mayville; is part of the Grand Forks Air Force Base Education Center; has a program called LAUNCH! that serves students in Grand Forks planning on transferring to UND; numerous degrees and courses online; and early entry and dual credit courses for eligible high school students.