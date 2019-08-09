Plane crash simulation staged at Devils Lake Airport.

On Wednesday evening, Aug. 7 after 5 p.m. the white bus represented a passenger plane that crashed at the Devils Lake Airport, the orange traffic cones mark where each deceased “passenger” was located, the “passengers” and victims of the crash were played by the Lake Region State College Volleyball team, Boy Scouts and other volunteers, everyone else - the airport personnel, first responders, even the life flight helicopter responding were the real deal.

A simulation like this is held every so often to help everyone involved know what needs to be done and to evaluate the efficiency of the incident command and responders, just in case it happens someday in reality.