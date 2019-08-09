The Adair County Health Department’s environmental specialist conducts routine and followup inspections of about 140 food establishments in Adair County.

Deficiencies found during inspections are categorized as critical or non-critical. The department defines those as follows:

Critical violations - Violations more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness, or environmental health hazard. These violations must receive immediate action.

Non-critical violations - Items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness. Violations are to be corrected as soon as possible, and no later than the next regular inspection or as ordered by the regulatory authority.

The following information has been compiled from Adair County Health Department restaurant inspections conducted June 1 to 30, 2019.

For a complete list of businesses that receive health inspections, visit the Adair County Health Department’s website.

Smoothie King

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Water on the floor by prep cooler; Door gaskets torn on the reach-in cooler doors.

North Park Concessions

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Some soil on the floor along walls.

Kirksville Senior Living

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Cabinet end by dishwasher is in disrepair.

Jamison Street Head Start

Critical items: Ordinance: Person in charge on permit no longer present.

Non-critical items: Surfaces of bottom of some of the cabinets are worn/not smooth and easily cleanable.

Learning Tree Children’s Center

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Basket of brushes in the hand wash only sink; Spray bottle not labeled with the contents.

Colton’s Steakhouse & Grill

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Water on the floor by the hand sink.

DuKum Inn

Critical items: Glass washer at upstairs bar is not sanitizing.

Non-critical items: Trash on the floor between bottle coolers at front bar; Grease and food debris on the floor of the kitchen; Mold in the soda gun nozzles at the front bar; West glass washer at front bar is leaking onto floor; Grease accumulation of the ventilation hood above fryers; Not all lights are working in the storage area; Restroom floors are not smooth and easily cleanable.

Followup visit (July 3)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

VFW #2508

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

Bonzai

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Grease and soil on the kitchen floor; Grease on the exterior of the grease trap; Accumulation of grease in the ventilation hood.

Wrongdaddy’s

Critical items: Glass washer at the bar is not sanitizing.

Non-critical items: No soap at the men’s restroom handsink.

Followup visit (July 3)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

Troy Mills General Store

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

7th Heaven (Baltimore Street)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

Casey’s (South Baltimore)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

Food Mart

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: New shelving needs painted or sealed; No hand wash sign posted in restroom.

Gemma’s Market

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

HyVee

Critical items: No sanitizer in the bakery sinks; Display cooler on the south side of cheese island at 46 F; Raw meat stored above hot dogs in the display case.

Non-critical items: Liquid and soil pooled in the corner of the kitchen by reach-in freezer; Water pooled on the floor by sinks in the kitchen; Food debris on the bakery floor throughout; Soil on the floor in the storage area by flour storage and bakery ramp; Trash on the floor of the deli walk-in cooler; No thermometer in the kitchen mini fridge; No thermometer observed in the kitchen prep cooler; Under counter refrigerator at the cheese island is missing thermometer; Food debris in the bottom of the kitchen reach-in freezer; Food debris in the door tracks of the bakery case; Tables and equipment in the bakery covered in food debris; Boxes of single service items stored on the floor in the kitchen storage area; Bottom of the cabinets below drink station are not smooth and easily cleanable; Packages of sliced pork in the display case not labeled correctly; Soil on the exterior of the bakery dishwasher; End cap missing from the light shield over the salmon in meat case.

Followup visit (June 13)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

Thousand Hills Marina

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Mold on the interior of the ice machine.

Sunrise Variety

Critical items: Some canned products are not from an approved source; Eggs stored above ready-to-eat products in the cooler.

Non-critical items: Some bulk products do not contain ingredients labeling; Apples stored on the floor in the cooler.

Followup visit (July 2)

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: None.

Highland Crest Assisted Living

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Thermometer in the under counter refrigerator is not accurate; Using bowls as scoops in the flour and sugar bulk containers; Soil on the floor behind the ice machine; Lid left open on the dumpster.

Preferred Family Healthcare (Jamison)

Critical items: PIC on permit is no longer there.

Non-critical items: Food debris in the microwave oven; Dishwasher spilling water out on to the floor; Water pooled onto the floor and below tiles; Digital readout on the dishwasher not working.

Shivers Shaved Ice

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Ice scoop handle stored in contact with the ice; Spill on the floor next to the chest freezer.

NEMO Senior Citizens Center

Critical items: None.

Non-critical items: Individual filled coffee pot at the hand wash only sink.