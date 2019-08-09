A number of Downtown Devils Lake merchants comprising the Downtown Alliance are hosting a Back to School Supply Drive for the youngsters in the city.

If you would like to participate, bring your items to one of the participating businesses, listed below, in the city’s downtown district; or see the DLJ Facebook page for the list. This drive started Aug. 7 and goes to Aug. 19.

Items needed are size 5 - 8 socks, underwear and pants; No. 2 yellow pencils; 24 count crayons; folders with pockets; school glue and glue sticks; black dry erase markers; broad tip classic color markers; colored pencils; wide rules notebooks; pink erasers; tissues; pencil boxes; 1 inch binders; Clorox wipes and Ziploc bags (snack, quart or gallon).

Drop off at any of these businesses:

LaMotte's Paint and Glass

Ritter- Huesgen Jewelers

Quilt Essential

Ramsey Bank

Boots & Heels

Creative Impressions

Bremer Bank

The Main Event

Gerrells Sports Center

Garden Gate

Thompson's DL Glass & Paint

Sunnyside Daycare

Slumberland Furniture

The Liquid Bean

Gate City Bank

Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

Stitchin' Sisters

Devils Lake Greenhouse

MetroPlains Management

Midstate Volunteer Program (MVP)

Lakeside Nutrition