A number of Downtown Devils Lake merchants comprising the Downtown Alliance are hosting a Back to School Supply Drive for the youngsters in the city.
If you would like to participate, bring your items to one of the participating businesses, listed below, in the city’s downtown district; or see the DLJ Facebook page for the list. This drive started Aug. 7 and goes to Aug. 19.
Items needed are size 5 - 8 socks, underwear and pants; No. 2 yellow pencils; 24 count crayons; folders with pockets; school glue and glue sticks; black dry erase markers; broad tip classic color markers; colored pencils; wide rules notebooks; pink erasers; tissues; pencil boxes; 1 inch binders; Clorox wipes and Ziploc bags (snack, quart or gallon).
Drop off at any of these businesses:
LaMotte's Paint and Glass
Ritter- Huesgen Jewelers
Quilt Essential
Ramsey Bank
Boots & Heels
Creative Impressions
Bremer Bank
The Main Event
Gerrells Sports Center
Garden Gate
Thompson's DL Glass & Paint
Sunnyside Daycare
Slumberland Furniture
The Liquid Bean
Gate City Bank
Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC
Stitchin' Sisters
Devils Lake Greenhouse
MetroPlains Management
Midstate Volunteer Program (MVP)
Lakeside Nutrition