Special to DLJ Ralph Nosbusch, a former long-time resident of Devils Lake, was recently presented with a red, white and blue quilt by the Quilts of Valor Foundation in recognition of his military service during World War II.

Nosbusch served 30 months in the US Navy, including 15 months in the South Pacific theater, primarily during the invasion and later occupation of Iwo Jima.

Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit foundation dedicated to recognition of service members and veterans touched by the experiences of war and has presented quilts to more than 220,000 veterans.