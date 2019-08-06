People from around the city gathered in Roosevelt Park at 9 p.m. Monday evening to pray for the victims and their families of the most recent mass shootings in the U.S.

People from around the city gathered in Roosevelt Park at 9 p.m. Monday evening to pray for the victims and their families of the most recent mass shootings in the U.S.

At the center of the circle burned candles lit one for each person who has died because of the violence in El Paso and Dayton last weekend.

The event was organized by Mary Senger (shown left in the photo) who read profiles of some of those who lost their lives.

Pastor Bryce Harcey from Bethel Evangelical Free Church shared a message of hope while most remained silent, heads bowed in prayer.