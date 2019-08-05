Julie Esquivel had never questioned her father’s jobs in education. That was until she went to college and he took a job as a middle school teacher.

“I said to him,” Esquivel recalled, “‘Why would you do that? Why would you want to go there?’”

At the time, Esquivel thought what many outsiders think - middle school can’t exactly be fun. While elementary school is full of kids who are soaking up information like sponges, and high school has students learning how to become adults, middle school is a different animal with a different age group going through all sorts of nonlinear maturation processes.

But when Esquivel graduated and became a teacher herself, she landed in middle school. And when she had a chance this year to become a principal for the first time, middle school was exactly where she wanted to be.

“Until you’ve lived the life of a middle school staff member, you don’t understand the transformation that happens,” Esquivel said.

“It is an awkward time in your life when you are transitioning from that kid to teenager and independent person, and to see that from a teacher’s perspective is an amazing part of life, to really help those kids see how amazing they are and affirm all of those things. They’re questioning everything they’re doing. Am I wearing the right clothes, saying the right things, pursuing the right things in life? As a teacher, if you can find that spark...if you can feed some positivity and help them see that part of them, that’s a really cool thing to be a part of.”

Esquivel won’t just be a part of that, she’ll be leading it as she enters her first year as principal of William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville.

It’s both a change and a return. Esquivel started as a special education teacher in the Kirksville middle school before taking a position as the Kirksville R-III School District’s curriculum director.

That in itself was a tough move for her to make.

“I really loved what I was doing. I really loved working with the kids and hopefully making an impact on their lives. That was something I really could have seen myself doing until I retired,” she said. “But the other side of me is very analytical and I really like the numbers and the analysis side of things, and thinking about the big picture.”

She loved that job, too, and had never really thought about being a principal. But when Dr. Michael Mitchell announced his retirement, the pull to be back working directly with teachers and students was too great to ignore.

She will be a first-year administrator, but isn’t coming in totally green. As curriculum director she welcomed new staff, so she got a chance to know many who have come to the middle school in recent years. And after getting the job, Mitchell invited her to attend several school meetings in the spring.

Esquivel said there will still be a huge learning curve and she’ll draw on some things she’s seen across the district while working in her previous role.

“One of the best things about (working as curriculum director) is that I was in every building,” Esquivel said. “I was able to work with 12 different administrators on a variety of levels and witness how each different administrator works differently with their group, and pick up a few things. It’s really been seven years of having a front-row seat.”

She doesn’t plan any major changes in her first year as principal, instead working to implement some ideas from building staff. One is adding advisory time at the end of the day, a 25-minute period where students will return to a homeroom. It’s something that has been phased in and out in varying levels over recent years, but something people in the building thought could use consistency to form stronger relationships between teachers and students.

Esquivel is also hoping to foster stronger leadership teams in the building and hopes to add some student voices to those conversations.

Bullying and mental health concerns remain key issues to confront at the middle school level. Esquivel said those are things constantly on the minds of district leadership as they work to help empower students.

Making things more difficult is that so much of students’ lives now takes place in the digital world, out of sight and sound for those in the school’s classrooms and hallways. Esquivel said some districts go so far as to lock out technology as much as possible, while others have wide-open approach and make it part of the educational experience.

William Matthew Middle School is somewhere in the middle right now, she said, and again used the term “empower” as part of their goal with students. Esquivel said they want to help students understand the distorted lens social media gives people’s lives, often serving as a highlight reel that others see as a perfect life.

“Don’t measure your self-worth against what you see online,” she said. “That’s not reality.”

Helping students understand their self-worth is Esquivel’s overarching goal for the year.

“I just want them to see all of the potential they have inside of them,” she said. “If you can light that fire inside that student and help them see what’s inside of them in a positive light, that’s really cool”