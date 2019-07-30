Naomi Ruth Kroeger leaves soon to begin 18 months in a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She will serve in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple Square Mission, working as a tour guide and missionary on Temple Square, sharing information with people from all over the world. Kroeger, the daughter of Ronald J. Kroeger and Viva R. Kroeger of Independence, was class president at Van Horn High School in 2017. She plans to attend Brigham Young University after her return. She reports to the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Aug. 7. [Submitted photo]