Corey's Network and Momma on Mission held their third-annual Vigil for All Unsolved Homicides at the area of 39th Street and Crackerneck Road Saturday afternoon in Independence. Participants prayed, shared information and some of their stories and then stood along with 39th Street with signs. Corey's Network co-founder Michelle Metje first held a vigil in 2014, a year after her son Corey Laykovich was killed. The man who pleaded guilty to stabbing Laykovich was sentenced to prison last year. Momma on a Mission founder Monique Willis of Kansas City lost her son to a homicide that remains unsolved. Both groups provide support for families of homicide victims. [Submitted photo]