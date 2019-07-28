A 16-year-old Motocrosser was seriously injured after attempting a big jump on a motocross track Saturday afternoon.

Colton J. Flower, 16, from Marshfield, was attempting a jump at River Bottom Motocross when he failed to land safely and struck his handlebars. The 2001 Yamaha WR250 overturned upon landing.

Flower was transported by Flightcare to University Hospital of Columbia. He was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.