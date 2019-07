July 27

Movies in the Park: “Welcome To Marwen” at dusk in Rotary Park.



July 27

Kiwanis Farmers’ Market: Local vendors will sell produce, baked goods and crafts in the downtown square from 7 a.m. to noon.



July 27

“Young Frankenstein” performance by the City of Kirksville’s Parks and Recreation Department and Truman State University Theatre Department at 7 p.m. in the James G. Severns Theatre.