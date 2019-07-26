The Kirksville Fire Department announced Thursday that Travis Gregory has been named deputy fire chief, effective Aug. 1.



Originally from Brashear, Gregory served previously with the Columbia, Mo., fire department from Jan. 1996 to July 2019. Gregory also served as oresident and field service representative for the International Association of Firefighters from Oct. 2014 through July 2019.



“The addition of Travis Gregory to Chief Cook’s management team ensures an experienced and innovative leadership pairing second to none,” said Police Chief – and former Fire Chief – Jim Hughes. “I could not be any more excited by what I see as a very bright future for the Kirksville Fire Department.”



“I am pleased to welcome Travis Gregory to the Kirksville Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Jon Cook. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both inside and outside the fire service that the Kirksville Fire Department will leverage to continue its growth and improvement.”



