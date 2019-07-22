The Carrington Medical Center Auxiliary is hosting a self-guided Yard and Garden Tour on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4:30-8:30 pm.

The Carrington Medical Center Auxiliary is hosting a self-guided Yard and Garden Tour on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:30-8:30 pm.

Come and experience the rewards of effort and creative ideas for making your yard fun and interesting. There are six unique yards to visit, all located in the Carrington community.

The featured yards are

1. Susan "Arnie" Adams, 555 7th Street South;

2. Dallas & Donna Anderson, 656 2nd Street N;

3. Wayne & Kay Evans, 560 5th Avenue South;

4. Dennis & Carla Hagel, 405 Hwy 281 NE;

5. Paul Richter & Patty Vivier, 1075 3rd Street S; and

6. Doug & Jenny Wede, 645 Hwy 281 SE.

Tickets will be available at all the yards. Tickets are also available at the Garden Gate, Chamber Office, Happy Heart Gift Shop, Carrington Drug and Central Pharmacy in Carrington and New Rockford, and Auxiliary Board members.

Proceeds from the Yard Tour, along with a raffle held in conjunction with the Tour, will be matched by Modern Woodman of America. The raffle prizes are a garden bench with pillows, lantern with vase and florals, flower cart with fern, $100 Runnings Gift Certificate, and $50 Gift Certificate to the Happy Heart Hutch Gift Shop. Tickets for the raffle are $1.00 each or six for $5.00.

The drawing for these prizes will be held at the Paul Richter & Patty Vivier yard at 8:00 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the Yard and Garden Tour will be held July 25. Proceeds from the Tour will go towards purchasing medical equipment for the Carrington Medical Center.