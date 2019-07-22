Most know that summertime is class reunion time here in Devils Lake and throughout the Lake Region.

Most know that summertime is class reunion time here in Devils Lake and throughout the Lake Region.

Several have already taken place this summer and a number are coming up.

This weekend it was the Class of 1979 from both DLHS and St. Mary’s celebrating 40 years since they graduated.

Here the class from St. Mary’s is outside the entrance to The Ranch on Friday evening, (from left to right) front row: Kelly Johansen, Susan (Keeling) Haberman, Penny (Schwan) Wolf, Jean (Watt) Caprichio, Nancy (Reiger) Grigsby, Dianne (Schwan) Pearce and Jolee Leiphon. Back row is Skip Longie, Terrance Zettler, Roger Hammond, Jolene (Lange) Stoxen, Scott Schuler, Howard Dion and Dave Schall.

Contact their former English teacher and Annual Staff Advisor at loleson@devilslakejournal.com