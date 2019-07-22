The Chillicothe Fire Department was called to a tractor fire 15600 LIV 432 about 2:09 p.m., on Friday afternoon. According to a report from Cpt. Derrick Allen, upon their arrival crews, found a mid-size tractor fully engulfed in flames.

“There was hydraulic fluid on fire leaking from below the cab of the tractor that took some time to extinguish. We put approximately 800 gallons of water on the tractor and some hay bales that were close as a precaution. The fire was extinguished but the tractor appears to be a total loss,” Allen said.

Fire crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes.