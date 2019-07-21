Devils Lake Post 24 ends season with loss to Fargo Post 2.

Fargo Post 2’s Eric Palm turned on a Connor Larson pitch, sending it over the left field fence that helped turn a tie ballgame into an 11-3 Jets Legion baseball win over Devils Lake Post 24 Friday, July 19 from Legion Field.

A make up game that was originally scheduled for July 9, it concluded the Storm’s regular season legion schedule.

With the game tied, Jace Dew was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the third inning. After Dew stole second, Palm’s homer gave the Jets the two run advantage. The Jets added a run in the fourth inning when a bases loaded sacrifice fly by Dew scored Gabe Duncan. The Jets were held to just one run in the inning despite leaving the bases loaded.

Dew finished with three RBIs for the Jets, including driving in two runs in the fifth inning with a one out single that scored Joe Boutain and Duncan that pushed Post 2’s lead to 8-3. The Jets scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Brooks Brown also had three RBIs for Post 2.

The Storm took the early 2-0 lead in the game. With two outs and runners on first and third after an Aiden Moser single and a Michael Widmer walk, Aaron Johnson knocked in Moser from third with an RBI single. Widmer, who advanced to third on the hit, scored two pitches later on a double steal.

The Jets tied the game in the second. Mike Hallquist walked to lead off the inning and with two outs, Duncan’s singled over Hellquist to third. The next batter, Brooks Brown, singled in both Hallquist and Duncan, who had gotten to second on the throw to third on his single in the previous at bat.

Hayden Hofstad also scored for the Storm.

Post 24 lost the second game of Friday’s double header 5-4.

The Storm finished league play at 9-7 and goes into this week’s region tournament as the fourth seed. Post 24 opens the tournament Tuesday against the Grand Forks Blues, who the Storm swept in a doubleheader back on July 16 by the combined 10-3 score.

The Jets will enter the tournament with the 1-seed after going 13-3 in region play and will play the winner of the 8 vs. 9 matchup between Wahpeton and Casselton. Kindred (11-5) finished with the third seed, West Fargo Aces (6-10) is the sixth seed and Fargo Astros (6-10) is the seventh.

