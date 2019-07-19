Seussical the musical has everything you could ever want from Dr. Seuss: The Cat in the Hat, a sour kangaroo and a little one, too.

There are Hunches in bunches. There’s a sweet natured elephant, Horton, you might like to know and singing sensation Gabrielle McLaurin plays JoJo who really steals the show.

Six more performances remain at the Fort Totten Little Theater on Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. or July 24, 25, 27 and 28.