July 17

Paint the Ville Kids Club at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirksville Arts Association.



July 17

A Google Livestream workshop on Google’s digital tools will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Economic Development Alliance Building.



July 17

At the NEMO Fair, the Bucket Calf Show is at 8 a.m. in the Livestock Arena, followed by the 4-H/FFA Breeding Beef & Market Beef Show. A free lunch will be served to all veterans and senior citizens from noon to 1 p.m. in the Big Tent. Carnival rides are open from 5-11 p.m. Rodney Atkins will perform at 8 p.m. on the Grandstand. The fireworks display will follow the concert.



