North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (second from left) spent some time in Devils Lake Thursday afternoon with Mike Grafsgaard, Mayor Richard Johnson, Terry Johnston and a couple of his staff members.

Here the group was standing at the intersection of 4th Street and 4th Avenue in the very heart of the city’s historic downtown.

When asked about his visit, the governor told this reporter, “I care about Devils Lake.”