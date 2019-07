Park University held its May 2019 Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on May 11 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence. More than 600 students were eligible to participate – 239 students getting a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate and 378 getting a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.

Local graduates included:

• Hannah Nicole Daugherty, Buckner, master of business administration – human resource management.

• Otabek Oybekovich Yuldashev, Shawnee, Kan. (attended Blue Springs South High School)

master of business administration – management information systems.

• Kandace J. Buckner, Blue Springs, master’s degree in education – educational leadership/principalship.

• Jesse Scott Harvey, Blue Springs, master’s degree in education – educational leadership/principalship.

• Anetra K. Hunter, Blue Springs, master’s degree in education –teacher leadership/urban education.

• Amy Nicole Mika, Sugar Creek, master’s degree in education – language and literacy.

• Victoria Blair Self, Independence, master’s degree in education – language and literacy.

• Jean Margaret Smith, Independence, master’s degree in education – educational leadership/principalship.

• Luke Austin Young, Kansas City (attended Fort Osage High School), master’s degree in education – language and literacy.

• Bethany J. Burk, Blue Springs, master’s degree in health-care administration,

• Holly R. Beyer, Lee’s Summit (attended William Chrisman High School), master of public administration – public management.

• Jennifer M. Moats, Independence, master of social work.

• Brianna L. Bolger, Sugar Creek, graduate certificate in human resource management.

• Garrett Wittmaier, Blue Springs, graduate certificate in project management.

• Alex M. Meier, Buckner, bachelor of arts – fine art, magna cum laude.

• Brooke E. Sherman, Lee’s Summit. (attended Blue Springs South High School), bachelor of arts – multimedia journalism/public relations.

• Brandon M. Corbin, Interior Design, Independence, bachelor of fine arts – interior design, summa cum laude

• Amy N. Farnen, Independence, bachelor of fine arts – interior design, summa cum laude.

• Jennie M. Anderson, Independence, bachelor of science – interdisciplinary studies, cum laude.

• Breanna N. Arnold, Independence, bachelor of science – management/human resources.

• Ashley Elizabeth Blevins, Independence, bachelor of science – business administration/logistics.

• Maria C. Carvalho, Independence, bachelor of science –fitness and wellness.

• Matthew James Couzens, Blue Springs, bachelor of science – business administration/logistics.

• Nic G. Halsey, Blue Springs, bachelor of science – economics, cum laude.

• Elias Hamchaoui, Independence, bachelor of science – business administration/logistics, magna cum laude.

• Joshua Dane Hill, Independence, bachelor of science – management.

• Danielle Lea Hughes, Independence, bachelor of science – management/finance, magna cum laude.

• Erin Nicole Parsons, Terrell, Texas (attended William Chrisman High School), bachelor of science – business administration/human resources.

• Blake Seutter, Kansas City (attended Blue Springs South High School), bachelor of science – business administration/management.

• Anthony J. Simons, Blue Springs, bachelor of science – management/logistics, summa cum laude.

• John Eldon Strown, Independence, bachelor of science – business administration/human resources, summa cum laude.

• Robin R. Thrasher, Blue Springs, bachelor of science – business administration/management,

cum laude.

• Shavonna Deshae Triplett, Blue Springs, bachelor of science – management/health care.

• Logan Jacob Trowbridge, Blue Springs, bachelor of science – chemistry, summa cum laude

• Brandi Watson, Kansas City (attended Blue Springs High School), bachelor of science – management/health care.

• Edwin E. Woods, Information Systems, Independence,bachelor of science – information systems.

• Heather Marie Wardlow, Independence, bachelor of science in nursing.

• Corbie Lynn Krogman, Independence, bachelor of social work.

• Emily M. Raffety, Kansas City (attended Center Place Restoration Center School), bachelor of social work, cum laude.

• Jessicah Dannielle Williams, Sugar Creek, bachelor of social work.