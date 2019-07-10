Jackie Sisco and Kerri Jones, owners of Thrive Home Agency, have made the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) home for their new business.

Thrive Home Agency provides a supportive network to developmentally disabled individuals, helping them live abundantly in their homes and communities. Services include individualized supported living (ISL), in-home respite care, short-term, and assistance for individuals and families with developmentally disabled members wanting to move toward independence. Thrive is located at OzSBI in Suite 132.

For inquiries, call Jackie at 417-372-1348 or Kerri at 417-372-1078, or email Thrive Home Agency at thrivehomeagency@gmail.com. Since its opening in 2012, OzSBI has assisted more than 200 businesses. OzSBI’s aims to help talented local entrepreneurs gain business skills, build relationships, get funded, and grow successful business. Our goal is to improve the economy of the Ozarks by growing businesses that create good jobs, provide new products and services, and pursue innovation. For more information, visit www.ozsbi.com.