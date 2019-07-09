The 2019 Chautauqua Picnic, originally set for the park, will instead take place in the DLHS Commons tonight, July 9, at 6 p.m.

The 2019 Chautauqua Picnic, originally set for the park, will instead take place in the DLHS Commons tonight, July 9, at 6 p.m.

Rain started Monday evening and continues into Tuesday making conditions too damp to host the annual picnic honoring the Unsung Heroes of the city out of doors.

The alternative location for regular Arts in the Park nights would be the KC Hall, however, because this was scheduled in conjunction with the North Dakota Chautauqua - that location will now be in the lunchroom area of the high school - also known as the Commons. As far as we know, the Devils Lake Community Elks Band will still be performing at 7 p.m. in conjunction with the picnic and the Devils Lake Senior Center WILL have their homemade pies and ice cream for sale for dessert.

We'll all be high and dry as we enjoy a North Dakota picnic without mosquitoes.