A Kirksville man has been charged with murder after a 47-year-old woman was found dead in her apparent from a head wound.

The Kirksville Police Department said Saturday that Colleen Gompakis, 47, was found dead inside an apartment at Kirksville Gardens (1501 S. Jamison St.) on Friday around 4:30 p.m. The victim’s daughter had called police concerned about her mother, who she had not heard from since Tuesday.

Court documents state the victim had a visible head wound that appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma. Police ruled the death a homicide and began searching for the victim’s boyfriend, Ricky Ray Sides, age 50.

Sides was arrested Saturday morning in the 1000 block of N. Osteopathy Street. An Adair County deputy observed the suspect at a business and alerted other law enforcement officers. Sides was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Adair County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Court documents state a 30-pack of beer was found in the kitchen of the apartment, and 20 empty cans were scattered throughout the rooms. The victim’s daughter told police the victim did not drink alcoholic beverages.