After a college career spent as an incredibly beloved member of the Hannibal-LaGrange University Baseball Team, Community R-6 graduate's Lane Thebeau's time playing college athletics is finally coming to a close.

The Montgomery County native was always able to find a way to get on the diamond for the Trojans, 20-32 overall, 6-24 American Midwest Conference, because he both pitched and played outfield. As a senior that meant playing in 51 games and starting 44 as a position player and batting .255 by charting 36 hits in 141 at-bats. This included 39 total bases, 26 walks, 13 steals in 14 attempts, six RBI one double and a triple.

On the mound the former CR-6 Trojan was slightly less dynamic and threw just three innings and allowed nine runs on 11 hits and eight walks for an earned run average of 24.00. In the field Thebeau was probably somewhere in between those other two categories after posting 77 putouts and 83 catches with four assists and two errors for a .976 fielding percentage according to www.dakstats.com.

In 2018 Hannibal-LaGrange was even less competitive at 12-37 overall, 3-27 AMC, but Thebeau had the time of his life, starting all 48 games he played in and hitting .303 with 46 hits in 152 at bats. The 5-foot-10, 171 pounder also came through with 10 RBI, 20 walks, a .355 slugging percentage, a .406 on-base-percentage, he was hit by seven pitches and stole 6-of-6 bases. As a pitcher that season Thebeau went 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA after allowing 17 runs, 16 earned, in 17.1 innings thrown.

As a sophomore in 2017 Thebeau's prowess on the mound once again wasn't quite what it could've been as he went 0-2 in seven appearances with a 16.68 ERA. But, at the plate, while the Trojans finished 7-40 overall that year, 1-28 AMC, the second-season outfielder went 35-for-128 to end up batting .273 while making 41 starts with two-dozen walks, two-dozen runs and 10 RBI in 45 games played. He had a .935 fielding percentage with 81 putouts, 93 catches, six assists and six errors, as well.

Even though his freshman campaign of 2016 was probably when Hannibal-LaGrange struggled the most by coming in at 6-42 overall, 3-24 AMC, Thebeau once again flourished in the face of defeat by hitting .312 with 24 hits in 77 at-bats on 29 starts and 37 games played. Highlights for that initial season included 13 runs, 14 walks and four steals on five attempts. He also went 1-3 as a pitcher with a 9.08 ERA in 16 appearances and 35.2 innings worked.



