The Fort Totten Little Theater, located in the historic fort at Fort Totten, ND, presents Suessical, the musical.

The cast is comprised of local talent performing all the favorite Dr. Suess characters.

Opening night is Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. Call 662-8888 for reservations today! Box office hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Sundays.