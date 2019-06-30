The Columbia City Council will release the finalists for the city’s open city manager position Monday.

Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala told the Tribune the city will send out a news release detailing the finalists for the managerial position.

Members of the public will be able to talk to finalists at a public event from 6 to 8 p.m. July 10, Skala said.

Originally Mayor Brian Treece and members of the council indicated the search would be finished by the end of June.

Interest in a candidate who applied late held up the search, Skala said.

“There was some interest in a late entry that came after the fact,” Skala said. “We went through the process of reducing some of the candidates.”

In November former Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes resigned after the Columbia Police Department disbanded its community outreach unit. Matthes later backtracked and called the move a reorganization, but was caught in the crosshairs of both CPD and the council.

At the time, John Glascock was promoted from his post as deputy city manager to interim city manager

Monday night the council will hold a closed door meeting at 6 p.m. before the regularly scheduled council meeting at 7 p.m.

The council has several public hearings on the agenda, including discussion of a roundabout at Route K and Sinclair Drive and the city capital improvement program for the upcoming fiscal year. The council will also hear a report that progress is going slowly on talks over parking at Providence Road and Broadway that is preceding construction of an expansion to Flat Branch Park.

The city manager search is being guided by Sacramento, California-based CPS HR Consulting under contract calling for the city to pay CPS HR $17,000, plus up to $7,000 for expenses and $3,500 to make a recruiting video, if needed.

