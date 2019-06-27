Community Service Officers (CSO) with the Hannibal Police Department were called to a home in the 1600 block of D Street on Wednesday, June 26. The CSO(s) seized 31 cats from inside and around the residence

A majority of the cats were not in good health and likely not able to be adopted. This circumstance for the animals is a reminder why there is a city ordinance allowing city residents three

cats per household.

The public is encouraged to spay or neuter their cats to help prevent similar instances from happening. People can surrender their animals to CSOs or directly at the Northeast Humane Shelter, 2923 Warren Barrett Drive.