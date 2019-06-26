Devils Lake rally to overcome six run deficit, Astros score two in final inning to win Game 1, beats Storm in Game 2.

Devils Lake, which was making its first diamond appearance since June 13, took awhile to realize that a live baseball game was taking place Tuesday, June 25. And after a slow start, the Storm made a game out of it.

The Storm scored seven runs in the fourth inning to erase a six run deficit, only to have Fargo Post 400 to score two at their final at bat to come away with the 8-7 Game 1 win in a North Dakota Class A Legion baseball East Division doubleheader from Legion Field.

The Astros defeated the Storm 13-3 in the night cap to sweep the day.

“I thought we were in a good situation, we really did,” said Storm coach Tanner Carpenter. “They ended up getting a runner on, then they strung a couple of hits together which makes it tough.”

Facing an out away from a loss and with a runner on second, Astros’ Ethan Claus’s RBI double off of Aiden Moser scored Blake Schluchter from second that tied the game at 7-all. Schluchter led off the inning for the Astros drawing a walk. The next batter, Bryce Atkins, drew a walk that put runners on first and second. Cooper Mattern knocked in Claus but Atkins was thrown out at the plate that prevented another run. The Astros had regained the lead.

Post 400’s Caden Graf got the side out to end the game.

“I think they (Storm) did a heck of a job of putting the ball in play. And I thought we had a couple opportunities to win that,” Carpenter said. “Just offensively, we need to score more runs instead of just one big inning.”

Trailing 6-0 and with one out in the fourth inning, Nate Grafsgaard, Justin Blake and Hayden Hofstad got three consecutive singles to load bases for the Storm. Moser’s single scored both Grafsgaard and Blake, who slid under the tag of Astros catcher Mattern. Jacob Greene’s single loaded the bases again and Hunter Swanson’s two-run double scored Hofstad and Moser that pulled Devils Lake (3-10) to within three runs.

Michael Widmer’s bases loaded clearing double that scored Greene, Swanson and Parker Vilandre gave the Storm the lead that they maintained until Fargo’s seventh inning rally.

The two teams combined for 23 hits for the game, the Storm finishing with 12.

In the second game, the Astros jumped out to a 7-1 lead and never looked back. Widmer, Vilandre and Parker Swanson scored in Game 2 for the Storm.

Chris Harris can be reached at charris@devilslakejournal.com and on Twitter: @ChrisHarris_DLJ