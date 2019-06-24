Loran Lee Clark was born March 20, 1924 in Treece, Kansas, the son of Alvin and Rose (Taylor) Clark. He entered into rest on June 21, 2019 at the age of 95 years, three months, and one day. Loran worked for the railroad after graduating high school, then simultaneously worked in auto parts sales and as a deputy sheriff. After retiring from auto parts sales in 1984, he continued his work as a deputy sheriff. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great granddaughters, and great-great grandson. Loran married Beulah Hendrix on June 15, 1944; she preceded him in death on July 25, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy McDaniel and husband, Joe; adopted daughter, Peggy Pritchard; two grandchildren, Angela Beal and husband, Clifton and Beau McDaniel and wife, Lindsay, all of Granby, MO; adopted granddaughter, Katrina Edie of Racine, MO; four great granddaughters, Tasha Werries and husband, Gus, Kory Beal, Lexi Brown, and Delani MCDaniel; one great-great grandson; and two nieces, Sandy Flynn and husband, Dan of Wisconsin and Karen Scott and husband, Dan of Arizona. In addition to his wife, Loran was preceded in death by his parents; one infant sister; and his sister, Erma Jones.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Granby Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. Billy Martin officiating. A time of visitation will be held prior to services at Clark Funeral Home, Granby Chapel from 9:30 until 10:30.

