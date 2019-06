A 51-year-old man sustained serious injuries following a Route Z motorcycle crash.

A 51-year-old man sustained serious injuries following a Route Z motorcycle crash.

Michael J. Abraham, 51, of Climax Springs, was heading southbound at 5:25 p.m. on June 22 as he failed to negotiate a curve. The 2002 Harley Davidson overturned and struck a fence. Abraham was transported to University of Missouri by Lifeflight Eagle.

Abraham was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.