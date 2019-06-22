The Whole Person Expressions Art Exhibit, a year-long show that travels travels around the metro area, will be at the Mid-Continent Public Library North Independence Branch, 317 W. U.S. 24, through Monday. The ninth-annual exhibition celebrates artists’ abilities and unique talents, adding diversity to the arts community. ‘Expressions’ breaks down some barriers that artists with disabilities face, offering art gallery experiences accessible to people of all abilities. From July 10 to Aug. 27, the exhibition will be at Westport Center for the Arts, 201 Westport Road, Kansas City. [Mike Genet/The Examiner]