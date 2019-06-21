The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission gave short-term rentals another crack Thursday evening, but the ordinance will be sent back to another work session July 18.

Over the last three months, the commission and Columbia City Council rushed to create a new ordinance governing medical marijuana facilities and tabled discussion on an ordinance which would govern short-term rental companies like AirBnb. Members of the commission made progress hammering out some of the details of the proposed ordinance, but ultimately failed to pass two non-binding votes.

Previously the commission wrote three proposed versions of the ordinance, held two public hearings on the matter and a listening session on the matter, but the issue proved thorny. Neighborhood groups including the Grasslands Neighborhood Association oppose short-term rentals in R-1 residential districts because homeowners worry that rowdy renters could disrupt neighborhoods. Some homeowners contend they should be allowed to what they want with their homes.

“We’ve been working on the topic, but what we’ve learned is it’s a very divisive topic,” Tim Teddy, Columbia community development director told the commission.

The last proposed ordinance from city staff members reduced the number of days each year an homeowners must live in an owner-hosted short-term rental from 330 to 270. March’s proposed ordinance capped the number of people who may stay in any short-term rental at three and removed an exemption which allowed minors to be excluded from the capacity limit.

Previous drafts capped the number of rooms that can be offered for rent. The last draft removed that provision, but says homes must comply with requirements of the International Property Maintenance Code.

Drafts one and two of the rules required applicants for owner-hosted and non-owner-hosted short-term rental properties in R-1 residential districts to receive a conditional use permit. The recent draft eliminated that requirement.

Thursday’s meeting indicated the conditional use debate could be a sticking point. Several commissioners felt comfortable requiring all short-term rentals in R-1 Residential districts to receive conditional use permits. Commissioner Brian Toohey and others at the meeting worried though that volume of permits could overwhelm the city and bog down the work done by the commission and council.

Commissioner Michael MacMann estimated hundreds of short-term rentals currently exist in R-1 residential districts. Columbia Development Services Manager Patrick Zenner said already the majority of housing in the city lies in R-1 residential districts. Banning short-term rentals in R-1 residential districts likely would force short-term rentals underground, Zenner said.

“What we will find, given that 90 plus percent of the city of Columbia is zoned R-1, the majority of what we already have already exists in R-1 Zoning Districts,” Zenner said. “So if you decide we’re not going to allow them in R-1, it’s not practical in this ordinance will be at all effective in achieving anything

Zenner proposed a compromise which would effectively grandfather in existing short-term rentals operating in R-1 districts. The grandfathering provision would expire eventually and all short-term rentals would be required to register with the city in order to have their short-term rental license renewed.

“You have an enforcement mechanism because now they’re registered,” Zenner said. “They’re exposed. So now we have a way of tracking where they’re located and we have a way of having complaints recorded against them.”

Commission members also debated ways the city could enforce owner-hosted and non-owner hosted provisions.

Commissioners Joy Rushing and Anthony Stanton favored a provision which would allow an acquaintance or property-management company to oversee owner-hosted short-term rentals while the property owner is gone

This provision could allow for another form of supervision for owner-hosted short-term rentals, Stanton, Rushing and MacMann said.

“I anticipate this as a emergency contact who will step up,” MacMann said.

Homeowners applying for owner-hosted short-term rentals will need to sign an affidavit saying they live in the home for 270 days per year, Zenner said.

Still, some commissioners thought the provision would be hard to enforce.

“There’s just no way to enforce this,” Toohey said. “If I got someone over at my house for $300 per night, I could get a hotel room for $125, and I’ll be there in 20 minutes.”

