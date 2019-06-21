Diab, a two-year veteran of the Trenton Police Department, was injured in the line of duty on June 14.

The North Central Missouri College (NCMC) Criminal Justice Club is honoring NCMC student, Officer Jasmine Diab for her service by hosting a fundraiser through the NCMC Foundation.

Jasmine Diab, a two-year veteran of the Trenton Police Department, was injured in the line of duty on June 14. Officer Diab has been enrolled in the Criminal Justice program at NCMC since 2018 and is originally from Moberly.

Donations will be handled by the NCMC Foundation with all proceeds directly benefitting Officer Diab. To donate online, please use the following link https://sail.ncmissouri.edu/Sail/Finances/MakeDonation.aspx or mail a check to the NCMC Foundation – Jasmine Diab at 1301 Main St Trenton, MO 64683.