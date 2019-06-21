It’s a common sight around Lake of the Ozarks to see all terrain, utility vehicles and even golf carts being used to get from one place to another in residential developments, around marinas, festivals, athletic events and many other places where people are wanting to move from one place to another quickly without the need for a car or truck. But a recent rash of accidents has prompted the Missouri Highway patrol to encourage users to exercise caution.

It’s a common sight around Lake of the Ozarks to see all terrain, utility vehicles and even golf carts being used to get from one place to another in residential developments, around marinas, festivals, athletic events and many other places where people are wanting to move from one place to another quickly without the need for a car or truck. But a recent rash of accidents has prompted the Missouri Highway patrol to encourage users to exercise caution.

“Anyone who has been around the lake area for a while, knows that golf carts aren’t only on the golf course. They’re a handy way to get around certain communities or campgrounds, but it’s important to be aware of the laws and remember that golf cart safety should be taken seriously,” said Troop F Sgt. Scott White of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

“There is also a perception that you are “safer” because you are partially enclosed, but there is almost no crash protection and occupants are just as vulnerable as someone on a bike.”

In less than a year, Troop F has reported 5 golf cart or utility vehicle accidents that have caused injuries, or in several of the incidents, resulted in fatalities. Although most of the motorized vehicles involved were driven at relatively slow speeds, the most common injuries resulted from being thrown off. The most recent accident involving a golf cart and resulted in a fatality.

There are state laws regarding the use of the vehicles on public roadways. For instance, "Golf cart" means a motor vehicle designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour. A golf cart cannot be operated at any time on any state or federal highway, but may cross a portion of the state highway system which intersects a municipal street except at an intersection where the highway being crossed has a posted speed limit of more than 45 miles per hour. (Section 304.034 RSMo.)

A municipality by resolution or ordinance may allow a person to operate a golf cart or motorized wheelchair on any street under its jurisdiction. A golf cart operated on a city street must be equipped with adequate brakes and must meet any other safety requirements imposed by the governing body, but will not be subject to registration.

Before using any type of motorized cart or multipurpose vehicle within an incorporated area, be sure to check out the rules.

Safety tips

-Know the laws and where you can and can’t operate a golf cart legally.

-If the car is equipped with a seat belt, use them.

-Pay attention

-Drive sober. Never drive drunk or under the influence of any drug.

-Avoid excessive speed, sudden starts, stops and fast turns.

-Reduce speed due on hills or other inclines or declines