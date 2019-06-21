Richard Stadter’s application for rezoning found quick approval by the Camden County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission Wednesday evening. Stadter’s property, on Old Route 5 near Harvest Road, will house a medical marijuana manufacturing facility pursuant to newly passed statutes allowing medical marijuana use in Missouri.

The applicant will utilize CO2 to extract oils out of finely ground cannabis plants. The oils will be incorporated into edibles or vape cartridges and sold to wholesale dealers for distribution to dispensaries around the state. The ground plant material will contain 0% cannabinoids at the end of the process.

Stradter made a brief statement to the Commission about the state required security measures for a licensed facility as well as a description of the CO2 extraction process. The Commission inquired about the number of employees anticipated.

Planning & Zoning Administrator Tanna Wirtz informed Commission members during the staff report that the P&Z office received neither correspondence nor phone calls voicing opposition toward this application. Seeing no opposition in the chamber, Co-Chair David Stone moved to place the item on the agenda as old business, thereby allowing the final vote to take place immediately under Commission rules. After the meeting, the Stadter spoke to Lake Sun. He explained that he had been in the auto body repair business for years and purchased the property and building with the intention of starting a body shop.

After learning about the medical marijuana business, he determined that the return on investment in the cannabis industry would be much higher than returns from an auto body shop. He explained it would require a shop building much larger to make the same money in auto body repair.

In other business, BRJ Properties LLC withdrew its application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to build a condominium project. That request for a CUP drew heavy opposition at the May meeting, and many of the same opponents present last month were present this month as well.