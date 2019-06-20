Name: Madyson Marrs

High school: Grain Valley

Class rank: 1

Academic honors: Bright Flight Scholarship, second place in 2019 Project Lead The Way-Kansas City Biomedical Competition, two-time HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) state qualifier, 2017 Missouri Scholars Academy participant, AP and PLTW Student Achievement Award for Biomedical Science and Engineering.

Major extracurricular activities: HOSA, Student Government.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mr. (Eric) Ball was the most inspirational teacher I’ve ever had. Not only was he an expert in his subject area and how he taught it, he developed lifelong relationships with each and every student and is responsible for breaking me out of my shell. I wouldn’t be the person or leader I am today without his guidance.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I am planning to attend the University of Missouri’s Honors College in Columbia. After my three-week stay at the campus in 2017 during my participation in the Missouri Scholars Academy, I fell in love with the campus and the research they were conducting – that’s when I knew Mizzou would be my home.

What are your plans after college?

My dream is to move on to earn a doctorate in veterinary medicine and pursue a career as a veterinarian and to hopefully eventually run my own clinic.

Name: Dean Mobley

High school: Grain Valley

Class rank: 1

Academic honors: NSDA Academic All-American, National Merit Commended, Bright Flight.

Major extracurricular activities: Varsity tennis, speech and debate, theater.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Mr. Eric Ball. In his classes, he dedicated a few minutes at the end of our block to make his classes not just about civics or AP government or politics, but rather about life, taking his time to teach us core values to live by, such as respect and honesty. Independent of these lessons, his classes were also very well run and helped me discover a love for politics in my senior year, which I will be taking one step further as political science will be one part of my double major in college.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

I will be attending the University of Missouri Honors College. I picked this college because it has a wide range of courses available as well as a large variety of majors. Since I’m planning to double major in economics and political science, this was important to me.

What are your plans after college?

After undergrad I plan to attend law school, maybe at the University of Missouri, maybe another institution. After I graduate from law school I plan to pursue a career as an attorney. I may also try my hand at politics at some point.

Name: Ben Totta

High school: Grain Valley

Class rank: 3

Academic honors: National Honor Society, summa cum laude

Major extracurricular activities: Speech and debate, HOSA, yearbook.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Mrs. (Valorie) Carmer, because she challenged me to use my academic ability as a reason to push myself in class rather than slack because I already knew it all.

What college are you attending, and why did you pick that school?

The University of Missouri-Columbia, because it was one of the few local colleges that offered my major.

What are your plans after college?

After college I plan to work in the field of biomedical engineering, specializing in the development and sale of prosthetics.