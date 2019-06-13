The results from the Tuesday, June 11 Devils Lake School Board Election are in.

The results from the Tuesday, June 11 Devils Lake School Board Election are in.

According to a fax received from the DLPS offices, Christine Cichos will be serving the three-year term vacated by Jeff Frith.

Cichos received 82 of the 297 votes cast in the election. Six ballots were not counted because they were somehow spoiled and not eligible. Catherine Benton came in second with 71 votes, Britton Lagasse garnered 56 votes, Travis Sainsbury received 47 votes and Andrew Schnieder 41 votes.

The second item on the ballot asked, “Shall the Devils Lake Public School Board meeting minutes be published in the official newspaper of the school district for the next two years?” Voters overwhelmingly supported this with a 256 “yes” vote to 33 no votes, a total of 289 votes.

The Devils Lake School Board will meet Monday, June 17 and verify the election results. They meet in the Administration meeting room in the Sports Center at 5 p.m.