Storm's Game 2 rally falls short as Grafton Post 41 get the Legion baseball doubleheader sweep.

In the second game of the North Dakota American Legion baseball doubleheader between Grafton Post 41 and Devils Lake, the Spoilers appeared to be on easy street — three outs away from a convincing seven run victory over the Storm.

And then the road got bumpy for the visitors.

The Storm scored six runs in their final at bat and was 90 feet away from completing a merciless rally but fell short losing to the Spoilers 7-6 Tuesday, June 11, from Legion Field. Grafton also won the opener 9-5.

Through four innings, the Storm (3-4) were held both scoreless and hitless by both starting pitcher Brady Gunderson, who pitched 3 2/3 innings. Taylan Sangrait came in to relief and picked up where Gunderson left off, getting the final out with two Storm runners left on base.

In the bottom of the fifth, both Hayden VanSteenvoort and Barrett Connor drew walks. With one out, VanSteenvoort scored off a Grafton throwing error. Aiden Moser’s single broke up the no-hitter and put runners on first and second. A walk to Hayden Hofstad loaded the bases. The Storm scored the next five runs, including a bases loaded walk that scored Hunter Swanson, who earlier in the at-bat knocked in Nate Grafsgaard, that got Devils Lake to within a run. With Widmer on third, Grafton got the final out to end the game.

Grafton led 3-0 after four innings after a Matt Suda two-run triple scored Joe Larson and John Heuchert. The Spoilers added four runs in its half of the fifth inning that proved to be the difference.

Game 1

Grafton 9,

Devils Lake 5

A three run fourth and seventh inning gave the Spoilers enough cushion to come away with the win over the Storm in the first game of the doubleheader.

After runs by Hunter Swanson and Widmer that tied the game at 2-all after one inning, the game remained locked until the fourth inning. A two-run double by Todd Anderson scored both Sangrait and Jaden Haagenson put the Spoilers up by two. Johnny Young’s run off of a sacrifice fly by Suda gave Grafton the 5-2 advantage.

Leading 6-3, Haagenson’s two-run double that scored Sangrait and Heuchert gave the Spoilers breathing room to secure the win. Haagenson finished with two RBIs and two runs scored for Grafton.

Widmer had three hits, including an RBI triple, and scored two runs and Hunter Swanson scored two runs for the Storm.