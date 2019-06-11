Name: Tooba Ali

High School: Truman High School

Class Rank: Top 1%

Academic Honors: Academic Letters (3), McCoy Award, ISD Academy Award Nominee, Presidential Award, National Honor Society.

Major Extracurricular Activities: Vice President of History Club, CASE Club, Girl Talk, Spanish Club, Earth First, Relay For Life Committee.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teacher was Andrew Plaster. Being my first AP teacher, he taught me a lot of valuable skills, both personal and professional. The connection he had with his students as well as the encouragement and advice he provided helped me throughout high school, making me a better student and a better person.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I am planning on attending medical college in Pakistan. I have decided to pursue my studies in Pakistan because it will align better with my career choice and interests.

What are your plans after college?

After college, I plan to work in the health care field as a physician and brighten the lives of people, even if it’s in a small manner.

Name: Charley Burton

High School: Truman High School

Class Rank: Top 1%

Academic Honors: Academic Letter (3), McCoy Award, Missouri Top 100 Scholars Honorable Mention, Presidential Award.

Major Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Soccer, National Art Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

Rebecca Greenstreet, because of her constant encouragement, drive and positivity. Andrew Plaster because of his dedication in the classroom and his own unique way of caring for students. Both of these teachers taught me valuable life lessons.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

Missouri University of Science and Technology because it is one of the top engineering colleges in the country and close to home.

What are your plans after college?

I plan to become an environmental engineer and work to improve our planet.

Name: Halimo Nur

Class Rank: Top 1%

Academic Honors: Academic Letter (3), McCoy Award, Missouri Top 100 Scholar Honorable Mention, Presidential Award.

Major Extracurricular Activities: History Club, CASE Case Club, LLS, Relay for Life Committee.

Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?

My most inspirational teachers were Mr. Andrew Plaster, Mr. Tony Arreguin and Mrs. Cara Harker because they fostered a love of learning in me and made me a better student and person overall.

What college are you attending and why did you pick that school?

I am attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City. I picked that school because many of my family members went there and it is close to home.

What are your plans after college?

After college, I plan to enter the health care industry and hope to make lives better for as many people as I can.