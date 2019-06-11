Devils Lake concludes first week of Legion play with a DH win over West Fargo.

With Relay for Life occurring 115 yards away behind the left centerfield fence, the Devils Lake Storm used a dominating pitching performance by Jacob Greene, and an aggressive inning along the base paths to sweep a North Dakota Class A East Division Legion baseball doubleheader from the West Fargo Aces Friday, June 7, from Legion Field in Roosevelt Park.

After dropping the season opener, the Storm ended the week with consecutive wins — and a suspended game due to weather.

“We started the week with a loss in our first league game so now getting two straight, not only get us on a little streak but get us on a little momentum going into next week,” said Storm head coach Tanner Carpenter.

Greene started Game 1 and went the distance, allowing two runs off of three hits and striking out eight. He also made it easier on himself, scoring three runs, the first in the third inning after leading off the bottom of inning with a single. With he and Parker Vilandre on third and first respectively, a passed ball thrown by Aces starting pitcher Tyler Rued allowed Greene to score that gave the Storm the 1-0 lead. A single by Michael Widmer, plus an error by West Fargo, allowed Vilandre to cross home to put Devils Lake ahead 2-0.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Vilandre’s three run double scored Justin Blake, Greene and Hunter Swanson to give the Storm a 5-0 advantage.

Blake, Greene and Swanson all scored in the bottom of the sixth off of a two run double by Widmer.

Rued’s two-run home run in the fifth inning kept West Fargo from being shutout in the 8-2 Storm win.

Blake finished with two hits, including a double in the sixth.

Devils Lake 5,

West Fargo 3

The Storm (2-1) stole their way to a five run advantage in Game 2. Behind six stolen bases before the first two outs were made, Devils Lake opened their first at-bat by jumping on the Aces. A leadoff walk by Greene, and later a double steal by Greene and Swanson put runners on second and third with one out. Greene would score on a passed ball and Widmer’s RBI single brought in Swanson.

Widmer would steal both second and third and then scored on a non-catch third strike, that also allowed Aaron Johnson to reach first. Johnson stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Johnson would later score on a passed ball and an RBI single by Aiden Moser scored Nate Grafsgaard.

“I like to be aggressive,” Carpenter said. “If I can steal a base or get a hit and run … the more motion we can get, the easier it is for guys to pitches to hit.”

West Fargo added a run in the third and two in the fifth, including an RBI double by Cooper Borchardt that scored Tanner Boehm.

“It was a long week, it was hot and it’s tough to play six games in a week but I thought the guys did well all week long battling through,” Carpenter said.

The Storm will host six games this week, doubleheaders beginning Tuesday through Thursday.

Chris Harris can be reached at charris@devilslakejournal.com and on Twitter: @ChrisHarris_DLJ