Jacob Greene, Parker Villandre each knock in two runs as Devils Lake beat Minot in Game 1 of a storm shorten doubleheader.

Mother Nature decided to make her presence known Wednesday, June 5, in Devils Lake. But not before the Storm caused their own rain.

Jacob Greene and Parker Vilandre both got two RBIs in a four-run second inning that proved to be enough as the Storm opened their American Legion home slate with a 5-1 Game 1 win over the Minot Metros from Legion Field at Roosevelt Park.

Scheduled as a doubleheader, Game 2 was called in the second inning due to persistent lightning.

Devils Lake (1-1) trailed heading into its half of the second when Nate Grafsgaard led off the inning with a single. Connor Larson’s sacrifice bunt moved Grafsgaard to second and Metros’ starting pitcher Keegan Stenvold walked Hayden Hofstad to put runners on first and second with one out. The next batter, Justin Blake, drew the walk to load the bases which brought up Greene. Greene’s single scored both Grafsgaard and courtesy runner Kaden Brandvold that gave the Storm the 2-1 lead.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Vilandre’s shot to centerfield that got away from Metros’ Talon Hebert, scored both Greene and Hunter Swanson, who came across all the way from first. The Storm left two runners stranded but led 4-1.

It was enough for Devils Lake starting pitcher Michael Widmer. Widmer pitched the complete game, allowing just one run and striking out nine. The Metros left seven runners stranded.

Grafsgaard finished with three hits, including a double in the third inning, and a run scored. Greene had two hits and a run scored and Aaron Johnson scored a run in the fifth run in the fifth inning.

Tyler Johnson’s RBI single in the top of the second scored Tyler Budeau gave the Metros (0-1) the lead that they lost in bottom of the inning.

Minot 2,

Devils Lake 2 (suspended)

A Metros throwing error with two outs allowed Caleb Schneider and Keaton Curtis to score in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Storm the one run advantage. But Minot’s Budeau scored in the top of the second to tie the ballgame before lightning from a passing storm forced an early ending.

An RBI by Bailey McCarty that scored Jonas Bubach in the first inning gave Minot the 1-0 lead.

The Storm opened their season on June 4th with a 6-4 loss to the Fargo Bombers.

Chris Harris can be reached at charris@devilslakejournal.com and on Twitter: @ChrisHarris_DLJ