ST. LOUIS — Jon Hamm was right.

As was Blues head coach Craig Berube, and I’m betting you’d have a similar answer from nearly any other person crammed into Enterprise Center on Monday night for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals — the Blues bounced back.

Just like they have at several other impasses this season, the Blues recuperated for a 4-2 win over the Bruins to send the series back to Boston tied at two games apiece.

The victory represents the Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup Finals home victory.

St. Louis came onto the ice like its season was on the line — for all intents and purposes, it was.

So, when a wrap-around from Ryan O’Reilly hit the skate of Bruins’ goaltender Tuukka Rask and went in the net 43 seconds in, the euphoria that came over the crowd could be attributed to relief.

No one’s mind cloud be clouded that much less than a minute after puck drop though right? There was still more than 59 minutes between a flight back to Boston with the Stanley Cup staying at NHL headquarters in Toronto, or the league needing to bring an extra-important piece of luggage to TD Garden.

The Bruins fought back, and luckily for the home crowd, the Blues didn’t shy away from adversity either.

Each team added more goals in the game, all of which oddly coming off a juicy rebound Rask and Blues rookie starlet Jordan Binnington would like back.

Credit to the attack from both teams, you don’t get to a league championship without a potent offense.

But just like he has since being called up from the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage last December, Binnington did enough with the hand he was dealt.

He helped turn the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final into a best-of-three, with another chance to play at Enterprise Center guaranteed for Sunday night.

Binnington is now 13-2 following a loss this season. It’s superb and shows a maturity that a 25-year-old should have.

You can call the Canadian whatever you want, but with two straight wins, I’d think you could call him a Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

“Tonight was one of our better games and we were disciplined,” Binnington said. “I think we’re happy with the one ... we’re happy we tied it up.”

Binnington only made his first NHL start on Jan. 7 with the Blues near the bottom of the league’s standings.

Going to a rookie netminder is a coach’s decision that coincides with packing it in, playing for next year. Retroactively, it could be seen as the best last-ditch effort to save a season in NHL history.

In the 21 weeks since that move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a baby boy, a horse that didn’t cross the finish line first won the Kentucky Derby and “Green Book” somehow won best picture.

St. Louis’ hockey team also made a resurgence that feels a little bit like it’s on borrowed time.

So, why not embrace being an afterthought-turned-legitimate force?

Monday’s win was the biggest sign yet — the Blues can bounce back with ruthless aggression. Their task now is to stop Boston from doing the exact same.

A win in Beantown means a captain with the first name Alex has a chance to lift the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

“We were physical when we had to be and we laid off when we needed to,” Blues left wing Zach Sanford said. “If we keep going like that, that’s a great style of hockey.”

Sanford was originally acquired by the Blues during a trade with the Capitals for Kevin Shattenkirk in February 2017.

That trade with the current Stanley Cup Champions, for at least five more days, was a bit more favorable than the one where the Blues lost T.J. Oshie to Washington in July 2015.

While Blues fans watched Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby, Oshie and plenty of other parade the Stanley Cup around Las Vegas last year, I’m sure it entered some Blues fans’ minds — when their turn would come.

Anyone would’ve taken a shot back in January and now, possibly six periods from St. Louis first professional sports title since 2011, the Blues have an equal chance to the Bruins to make that happen.

It’s only possible because the Blues bounced back.

