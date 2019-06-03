Do you know any kids in need of some meals this summer?

The US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meals program provides kids and teens free meals when school is out.

All children 18 years of age or under eat FREE! In our immediate area, there are four Summer Meals Program locations: Central Middle School in Devils Lake, Four Winds Elementary School in Fort Totten, Minnewaukan Public School, and Warwick Public School.

Central Middle School in Devils Lake will be serving lunch, Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. from June 3 through Aug. 9. No meal will be served July 4. Please use the east door to the cafeteria near the playground. For questions, please call 662-1200.

Four Winds Elementary School in Fort Totten will be serving both breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from June 3 through July 31. Breakfast will be from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For questions, please call 766-1470.

Minnewaukan Public School will be serving both breakfast and lunch, Monday thru Friday from May 28 through June 21. Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:55 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. For questions, please call 473-5306.

Warwick Public School will be serving both breakfast and lunch, Monday thru Friday from June 3 through June 20. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. and lunch will be from 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. For questions, please call 294-2561.

If you are not from around here, and need to find a site near you, go to www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program, scroll down and click on the Summer Meal Site Finder mapping tool. You can also text “Summer Meals” to 97779 or call 1-866-348-6479 to find a site near you.

These meals are open to ALL children 18 years of age or under of all income levels. No paperwork is required. All children need to do is show up to receive a nutritious meal. Some sites may provide transportation, so please call the site for more details.

Those attending the Central Middle School site, please be on the look-out for opportunities to participate in gardening activities. Ramsey County Extension received a Jr. Master Gardener Grant to plant and maintain gardens in the raised beds in the commons area just outside the cafeteria. There will be fun activities offered throughout the summer following some meals. Stay tuned!

For more information, contact the Ramsey County Extension Office at 701-662-7027. Website: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/ramseycountyextension. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NDSUExtRamsey/. Source: United States Department of Agriculture. Summer Food Service Program, 2019. (Sara Laite is a Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Education Agent for the NDSU Extension in Ramsey County.)