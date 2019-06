Racing contestants met at the lake for the annual showing of speed and skill.

Racing contestants met at the lake for the annual showing of speed and skill. As an annual tradition at the Lake of the Ozarks, community members gathered to watch a number of heats and watch powerboats reach speeds that are simply jaw-dropping. With its new host of Camden on the Lake, this year’s Lake Race marked yet another kick off to the warm months of summer and spring at the lake.