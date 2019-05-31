Between 2003 and the present 14 soldiers of the North Dakota Army National Guard have lost their lives serving their country.

Their names and faces will be along the route of the 14K Fallen Soldiers Run/Walk that will be held on Saturday, June 1.

The walk/run is open to all and starts from the Burdick Arena parking lot to College Drive, then turns at Highway 19 to US Highway 2 following the running/walking bike path to the frontage road along Highway 20 then turns on County Highway 1 to what is known as “the back way” into Camp Grafton. Follow the signs through Lakewood to 45th Street and along the shoreline of Devils Lake. The finish line is at the historic Edwards House.

Participants will be bused back to town and the Burdick Arena parking lot where your vehicles await your return. Water and refreshments can be found along the way and at the Finish Line.