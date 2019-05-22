More roads have closed overnight and into Wednesday morning due to high water

More roads have closed overnight and into Wednesday morning due to high water. Please refer to www.modot.org for updates on the traveler map and look for the flooding icon. The following routes recently closed:

Knox County — Missouri Route 11 approximately two miles west of Missouri Route 15 at North Fork South Fabius

Shelby County — Missouri Route 151 north of Clarence at Hagars Grove on Salt River

For a complete list of road closures and conditions, visit www.modot.org.