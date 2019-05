The Driver Examination Station in Milan will be moving to a new location beginning May 28.

Driving tests are currently held in the Department of Social Services office on East Third Street, and will move to the Milan Community Center on North Market Street. Testing is held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each other from 10:15 until 4 p.m. The motorcycle skills test is given at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric F. Brown at (660) 385-2132.