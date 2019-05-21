Kirksville High School presented diplomas to 164 graduating seniors during Sunday’s commencement ceremony at Pershing Arena. In sending the graduates on their ways, Kirksville R-III Superintendent Dr. Damon Kizzire reminded them of the support they’ve had and will continue to have from their families, friends and teachers.

“You are never alone,” he said.

Zoe Korte, the Class of 2019 valedictorian, said she’s focused her future on determining what she can do, and what she wants to do, and setting a course for the area where the two overlap. She called on her fellow graduates to take control of their futures.

“It’s up to you to create whatever you’re looking for in your life,” she said.

Annaliese Novinger, the class salutatorian, noted the day marked the end of a chapter in all of their lives.

“Change is good,” she said. “It doesn’t mean change is easy.”

But that, Novinger said, also isn’t a bad thing. She asked her fellow seniors to challenge themselves and grow as they continued to learn.

The 2019 Tiger Award, presented to a student who exemplifies the best qualities of a KHS student, went to Brittany Buchanan. Katherine Speak and Seger Nelson received the third and fourth class honors, respectively.

The KHS Concert Choir performed “Seasons of Love” as well as “Goodbye for Now,” which was written by J. Mark Searce, a 1979 Kirksville graduate. The KHS Concert Band played “Old Scottish Melody,” better known as “Auld Lang Syne.” For the final few bars of the piece, senior band members stood and returned to their seats with their fellow graduates while the underclassmen played on.

Class of 2019 graduates include: Madison Evon Adkins, Rebecca Kombe Akasa, Aeden Charles Arabas, Seth William Austic, Ryan Austin Baez, Mary-Dennise Jumangit Bayabaya, Joseph Michel Behrmann, Aaron Joseph Birch, Bryan Dale Birmingham, Carly Rachelle Blankinship, Andrew Allan Bohon, Nicholes Allen Boston, Kaylee Anne Bratton, Brittany Nicole Buchanan, Kody Lane Bulechek, Jessica Marie Bundridge, Haley Shae Burchett, Emily Renae Burgess, Curtis S. Burgin, Kenley Grace Burns, Emma Grace Bushnell, Patricia Nicole Calvert, Brayden Tiane Cam, Jacob Aaron Capps, Andrew Scott Carriker, Nolon Donald Carter, Michaela Afton Chrisman, Sierra Brooke Christman, Indra Suzann Cima, James Keyshawn Coleman, Michael Thomas Cordray, Jesse Lee Crooks, Bowen Jack Davis, Keith Everett Davis, Samuel Todd Davis, Zachary Adam Davis, Ashley Mae Deierling, Consolate Luzolo Dennis, Reese Andrew Dillavou, Joseph Anson Doman, Piper Lynn Earhart, CJ Easley, Abigayle Monique Eiler, Mason Fletcher Elmore, Johan H. Espinoza, Benjamin Carter Ewing, Carmen Shelby Ferry, Meghan Danielle Fleshman, Casey Elizabeth Anne Francis, Charles Benton Fraser, Willow Towery Frazier, Clara Frances Garvey, Levi Shane Gibson, Colton Garth Gillespie, Faith Joy Glaspie, Cierra Mae Graybill, Jared Anthony Grgurich, Olivia Grace Halma, Otis Terrell Hampton, Bailey Marie Hannah, Kyra Nicole Hannah, Olivia Marie Harding, Kiersten Rachelle Hart, Da’Sohn Lee Hatfield, Bryce William Hazen, Colin Lee Hazen, Diana Elizabeth Heckert, Kaylee Marie Himes, Riley Elizabeth Holzmeier, Bennett Virgil Hoshaw, Blake Elliott Howard, Margaret Rebecca Howard, Chase Edward Howerton, Anthony Allen Hubbard, Jeffery Len Hughes, Joshua Lane Johnson, Wesley Paul Johnson, Clayton Dee Johnson, Divine Yaone Kamukanda, Skylar Marie Kertz, Bryant Cody Killday, Connor Riley King, Callyn Elyse Kinney, Noah Anthony Kizzire, Zoe Kristine Korte, Priscilla Emmanuelle Kouadio, Chelsea Jo Lackey, Tanner Joe Lain, Westley Gabriel Lamb, Robert Maxwell Lewis, Rowan Marie Lindley-Harker, Benjamin Otto McFarland, Hannah Nikole Meyer, Kristoffer Joseph Miller, Tanner James Miller, Blake Alexander Morgan, Jeanne Darc Romaine Nagaito, Alaina Michelle Nehls, Seger Murlin Nelson, Josephina Serenity Nichting, Savanna Leigh Noel, Annaliese Nichole Novinger, Zachary James Robinson Nugent, Shane Kiernan O’Donnell, Matthew Ryan Payton, Tyson L. Pearson, Austin Kelly Penick, Skylar Sloan Petersen, Nathan Taylor Pigg, Ethan Frank Pike, Ian Bradley Polovich, Robert Davis Poole, Christian Sean Powers, Svetlana Louise Pultz, Abbey Danielle Ranson, Raven Christine Ratliff, Rhea-Claire Rechav, Joshua George Reuschel, Alek Bradley Robertson, Corey Michael Robinson, Diamond Ranae Robinson, Jazmyn Cheyenne Rogers, Camryn Taylor Scarborough, Mikaela Elise Schlueter, Millie Grace Scruggs, Raistlyn Kaylyn Kiiri Sevits, Jake Thomas Sharp, Hannah Mae Shoemaker, Eliott Kristipher Simler, Jevin Alisyn Sizemore, Regina Leann Sparks, Katherine Elizabeth Speak, Chandler Dale Speaks, Cameron Jacob Warren Frank Stanek, Lucas James Stark, Hannah Karen Steele, Evan Robert Stephens, Meagan Opal Stewart, Adam Gregory Stiner, Maxwell Benjamin Stuart, Macy Tori Leann Thomas, Nathan Robert Thomas, Kenneth Alan Thompson, Samuel Nathan Tiedemann, Luca C. Tornatore, Vanessa Nicole VanLaningham, Thomas Ethan VanVleck, Jake Austin Vice, John Samuel Vincent, Sarah Marie Vorkink, Noah Jonathan Walker, Logan Tyler Wannepain, Bryan Lewis Ward, Harrison Reece Weber, Sydney Renae Weber, Eric Daniel West, Jentry Brook White, Thomas Wayne Williams, Nicholas Robert Williams, Matthew E. Williams, Destry Vesta Young, Nicole Renee Yowell, Annabel Elaine Zimmer, Maria Lucia Zuniga.