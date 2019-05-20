Rolla Public Schools, is a district that sets the standards high in education, while managing to foster the growth of the students in Rolla. The district perseveres in taking students learning seriously, an attitude that is reflected in the many student recognitions that took place at the Thursday, May 16 Board of Education meeting.

The RPS Board of Education started the evening off by recognizing Maddie Pense. Pense’s story "48 Years" was selected for publication in the 2019 Grannie Annie Journal. Grannie Annie is a means for students to learn research and interview skills through an examination of their own family history. This year's publication included 536 submissions from around the United States. Maddie has been invited to present her own story in June at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis.

Following Pense’s recognition, the Board of Education recognized the Future Business Leaders of America for an outstanding performance during the district level competition held in February in Lebanon.

Mable Daugaard, Michael Miller, Wyatt Parks, Andrew Birkby, David Rogers, Phadra Verret, Jessica Kimball, Emily Phillips, Seth Smith, Marilere Toothaker, Daniel King, Anna Toothaker, Pearl Daugaard, Hannah Fryer, Colin McEnaney, Tahrea Facen, Rachel Phelps, Aaron Haberman, Jeron Hicks, Abdu Ibrahim, Jacob Lenox, Stephanie Kim and Helen Leventis.

Rolla High School’s Future Business Leaders of America students who qualified for the national competition were also honored by the Board for their success in Springfield, Missouri at the state conference in April. The students competed against teams from other school districts that span the state. Twenty-four students from Rolla High School had attended the conference, which is the best showing for Rolla High School to date.

The following students at RHS qualified to advance to the National Competition in San Antonio, which commences on June 29, 2019, and runs through July 2, 2019.

Senior, Daniel King, at Rolla High School, competed in the objective performance Healthcare Administration testing event and finished third in the state. This position won him an automatic advancement to the national competition held in San Antonio in late June.

Students, Aaron Haberman, Colin McEnaney and Kayla Fisher, at Rolla High School, competed in the combined objective and performance event for Hospitality Management and finished fifth in the state. This position landed the students as the first alternate to compete at the national level in June.

Students, Stephanie Kim, Helen Leventis and Marliere Toothaker, at Rolla High School, competed in the prejudged performance event for Website Design and finished sixth in the state, which makes them the second alternate team to compete at the national competition.

Students, Michael Miller and,Wyatt Parks, at Rolla High School, competed in the combined objective and performance event for Banking and Financial Systems and both finished ninth in the state.

The Board of Education then continued to congratulate the students who completed the Child Development Associate Credential, which is the most widely recognized credential in Early Childhood Education and is a key step on the path of career advancement in Early Childhood Education.

These students put in over 480 hours of field experience and were observed by a Professional Development Specialist, completing a professional portfolio that is reflective of all their experiences. East Central College was instrumental in this process by paying $425 per student for the Childhood Development Associate Credential fee, according to the Board.

The Board congratulated the following students for completing the Child Development Associate Credential:

Marissa Barnett, of Bourbon, Haley Benavente, of Rolla; Megan Brown, of Rolla; Kaylee Davis, of Rolla; Micah Fisher, of Rolla; Cayla Frish, of Rolla; Abby Huskey, of Rolla; Venita Kuntz, of St. James; Lizzie Mahaney, of St. James; Emily Rohrer, of Salem; and Brooklyn Smith, of Rolla.

Thirty Rolla students were then recognized by the Board for their success on the National Latin Exam. RPS Board of Education president-elect, Jim Packard, said the exam is administered to over 139,000 students worldwide — so their achievements are admirable:

Abby Hobbs - Level I Gold Medal; Angel Yang - Level I Gold Medal, David Cahill - Level I Gold Medal

Emma Hobbs - Level I Silver Medal, Noah Murdock - Level I Silver Medal, Akira Durbin - Level I Silver Medal, Colin McEnaney - Level I Magna Cum Laude, Maggie Hardwick - Level I Magna Cum Laude, Belle Staley - Level I Magna Cum Laude, December Wingfield - Level I Cum Laude, Bella Kestle - Level I Cum Laude, Riley Wassilak - Level I Cum Laude, Alexis Gillman - Level I Cum Laude, Helen Weiss - Level I Cum Laude, Caitlyn Kleffner - Level I Cum Laude, Elena Bai - Level II Gold Medal, Kaylee Stanley - Level II Gold Medal, Tristan Lietz - Level II Silver Medal, Fiona Giddons - Level II Magna Cum Laude, Erin Pfeiffer - Level II Magna Cum Laude, RJ Conner - Level II Magna Cum Laude, Emily Neulinger - Level II Magna Cum Laude, Joseph Dereberry - Level II Magna Cum Laude, Eliana Stanislawski - Level II Cum Laude, Kate Mallery - Level III Silver Medal, Shawna Harris - Level III Magna Cum Laude, Marliere Toothaker - Level III Cum Laude, Stephanie Kim - Level III Cum Laude, Diya Allada - Level IV Magna Cum Laude and Kristina Happel - Level IV Cum Laude.

The Board of Education then congratulated the RHS Academic Team for a successful district tournament. The Academic Team won the class four district six championship title. This is the fourth straight year that the Rolla team has won the district title. The team members are as follows:

Elena Bai, fist place All District; David Ditton, sixth place All District; Michael Keeney, first place Algebra 2 team; Kassi Hayes, captain; Kathleen Beetner, co-captain;Renee Wang; Kayla Copeland, Angela Yang; Mallory Moats; Samantha Maddux; Yahya Elgawady; Jessi Kimball and Brendan Crabtree.

The Board of Education was further proud to recognize Brenna Heavin for being named one of the top runners-up in the 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards in Missouri. Due to the number of volunteer hours that Heavin has completed, Heavin also qualified for the President's Volunteer Service Award.

The President’s Volunteer Service award recognizes American's of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country. Heavin has worked with her charity, CUPCAKES FOR CANCER, and has raised more than $15,000 through cupcake sales for the Joy of Caring Cancer Fund to assist in paying everyday expenses. Heavin and her family have distributed 3,500 cupcakes this year alone, according to the Board on Thursday, May 16.

The Board wasn’t finished recognizing the scholarly students that make up Rolla, and was pleased to acknowledge the RJHS and RHS students who recently participated in the Pummill Math Relays.

David Ditton took first place in Math Reasoning at the Pummill Math Relays. Elena Bai took second place in Math Reasoning, while Joel Schott, David Ditton, Elena Bai and Sudatta Hor were the Math Mania Team that placed first at the math relays.

Students Cayden Martens, Evan Huang, Jessica Pritchett and Kevin Kim were the first place Algebra I team. Madison Rogers, Lucas George and Shawna Chan made up the first place Geometry team, and Lauren Blake, Logan Elliott and Zachery Betz were the students on the Algebra 2 team that placed first.

The Board lastly recognized staff at RPS for carrying out duties that contribute to student success. Stephanie Grisham was acknowledged by the Board for receiving the 2019 South Central Assistant Principal of the Year for the region.

Dr. Monica Davis was the last to be honored by the Board for receiving the 2019 South Central Counselor Association Administrator of the Year Award for the region.

The Board of Education meeting showed how RPS staff carry out duties to reinforce education that equips Rolla’s own students, who have persisted to prosper while participating on the path of life-long learning.