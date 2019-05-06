Emily Burke is the park naturalist at Thousand Hills State Park. For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with her about her work and conservation efforts underway at the park.

What does a state park naturalist do?

A big part of what I do is public outreach. I do all of the programs that the park puts on, pretty much every weekend through the on-season. Those programs are free and everyone’s welcome to attend. I do programs by request, too — I had a school group yesterday with about 50 kids.

A lot of it is education and engaging the public on a personal, emotional level so that they care about what we’re talking about. If you can relate to something on that personal level, then you do care about it more, and if you care about something, you want to help protect it.

I am also the park photographer. I also do natural resource management — things like invasive species management, some small prairie restorations, we do prescribed fires. And I help manage volunteers.

Why is it important for people to be invested in state parks?

It’s important for people to be invested in our natural resources generally. It helps bring people closer to nature, and there’s a lot of health benefits there mentally and physically. It also helps people understand their connection to the natural world and that it is something that should be taken care of and not taken for granted, and that in some cases it is very fragile. In a lot of places, we are losing our natural world, and I think if more people felt that personal, emotional connection to the natural world, they would be more eager to fight to protect it.

What is the park’s environment like?

Of the 3,000 acres, only 10 percent of that is developed, and that’s the part with the cabins, the restaurant, the marina, the beach, the camping, all of that. The other 90 percent is wilderness.

We surround Forest Lake. The lake belongs to the City of Kirksville, and they actually gave the land to the state of Missouri on the condition that it become a state park, because it helps protect their water supply.

This park, it’s kind of like somebody took a giant melon baller to the Ozarks and then plunked it down up here. It’s very hilly, it’s very rocky, it’s actually more like 3,000 Hills State Park.

What are some of the conservation efforts the park staff is undertaking?

We have two large burn units where we actively burn, and they’re each over 500 acres. What we’re doing is restoring savannah habitat, which is what naturally would have been here before settlers arrived. We’ve actually seen the return of an endangered species to this park because of the management that we’re doing — we found an Indiana bat that had its babies here a few years ago, and those are federally endangered.

The big challenge is with the invasive species. Autumn olive and sericea lespedeza are both very aggressive invasive species, and you really have to keep on top of them to keep them from spreading. They can completely take over an area and they crowd out native plants. They will suck up all the nutrients. A lot of our challenge is the manpower to really tackle the invasive species the way we want to.

The other unique thing about our park is the petroglyphs. The petroglyphs were carved into sandstone outcroppings by Native Americans about 1,500 years ago, and they represent — and this is our best educated guess — instructions to capture the spirits of the animals that they were going to hunt. The idea is that if you do the ceremonial ritual just right, then you are more likely to be successful in your hunt. To ensure that future generations would be able to provide for their families, they literally carved these symbols in stone.

Another one of the challenges we face is vandalism to the petroglyphs. By the time they were officially discovered in the 1960s, people were already building campfires on them. A lot of people think of rock as being very hard, very tough — sandstone, as far as rock goes, is relatively soft and it’s no match for the steel blade on a pocket knife. So we actually constructed a shelter around the petroglyphs, and for the time being we are keeping the building locked except by request. Now that should soon change, because we are installing vertical cables inside the shelter and that will keep people from getting off the catwalk and accessing the petroglyphs themselves. That way, we’ll be able to have the building open and people will be able to come in and freely view the petroglyphs.

What are some ways people can be more involved in the state park?

I would highly encourage people to come to our programs. If people are interested in volunteering, we always need help with invasive species removal. And if people have a skill that they could maybe share at a program, like say they’re really good at dutch oven cooking, they could even help with programs.